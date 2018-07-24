Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler accused of pushing a woman

Getty Images

Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler has been accused of pushing a woman in a Texas nightclub.

According to WSOC, the former first-rounder is accused of an incident in a Dallas club where he was hosting an event two weeks ago.

The woman said Butler asked her for her number in a nightclub and she refused, and he then threw ice at her face, and pushed her out of the VIP section. She said she fell down the stairs, and he pushed her a second time, leaving her with a bruise on her face. She was then escorted from the club.

“We just learned of the allegations involving defensive tackle Vernon Butler and we are in the process of gathering more information,” Panthers spokesman Steven Drummond said in a statement.

The Panthers obviously have a high sensitivity for any such claims, considering their history with Greg Hardy’s domestic violence charges, as well as the workplace misconduct of former owner Jerry Richardson.

Butler, their 2016 first-rounder, plays in a reserve role behind starters Kawann Short and free agent acquisition Dontari Poe.