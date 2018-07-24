Patriots sign Eddie Pleasant

Getty Images

The Patriots have signed a couple of players before training camp officially gets underway this week.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that the team has signed safety Eddie Pleasant and guard Nate Theaker. The team had one open roster spot and opened another one by waiving wide receiver Cody Hollister with an injured designation.

Pleasant joined the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2012 and spent the last six seasons with the team. He only made one start in his 78 appearances for Houston and recorded three interceptions, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble while also making regular appearances on special teams.

Theaker went undrafted out of Wayne State last year and spent time with the Cowboys and Saints before making his way to New England.