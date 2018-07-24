Quarterback dad bods don’t matter at all

July 24, 2018
A stir of sorts was created when photos emerged of shirtless Tom Brady looking like anything but the product of a life devoted to diet and exercise. Those who were shocked by Brady’s dad bod apparently haven’t seen many shirtless quarterbacks.

Pro football has a spot for all sizes and shapes of players, and quarterbacks notoriously are among the least ripped and buff of the bunch. Joe Montana would never have been confused with Mr. Universe; hell, he would have been the “before” picture touting the potential benefits of a 30-day workout regimen. A couple of years ago, Tony Romo drew attention for apparently being a little loose in the cage as he jogged to the practice field, in a shirt that was clinging to the flesh of his midsection.

As to Brady, why is anyone surprised by his physique? He already looked like a middle-aged man who rolled out of bed to deal with the effects of an overactive prostate at the Scouting Combine, more than 18 years ago.

Besides, his TB12 method isn’t about getting jacked. It’s about being pliable and flexible and able to use his body the way he needs to use it.

The TB12 Twitter account confirmed that fact, proclaiming that “it’s more important to get six rings than to get a six pack,” and that the “TB12 Method is not about making you the MVP of the gym. . . . [i]t’s about living with vitality, being mentally strong, and enabling you to sustain your peak performance, so you can be MVP when it counts.”

Brady is among the league’s all-time greats. He’s still going strong as his 41st birthday approaches, in a game dominated by kids in their early 20s. And that’s all that matter.

Even if he would have had a hard time beating out Patrick Swayze in a Chippendale’s audition.

19 responses to “Quarterback dad bods don’t matter at all

  3. I mean, I always enjoyed Favre as a QB and by his own admission he didn’t know what a nickel defense was and spent most of his time hepped up on goofballs.

  6. He plays in a system that doesn’t require him to be super athletic. He is not asked to run the football like Cam, use his legs to buy time for receivers to get open like Russell Wilson. The system makes sure Brady is well protected in the pocket, receivers run precise routes and are open each and every time. All he has to do is release the football on time. The coaches are the best in the business for schemes and making necessary adjustments as needed. So Brady’s soft dad bod is really not a big deal.

  7. he’s got a gut, flabby, and soft .if i’m belichick i make him parade topless around the training table

  11. He looks about the same as he did in his infamous combine photo about 20 yrs ago, looks can be deceiving apparently, he has been super durable throughout his whole career with the exception of the year he tore his ACL, during a strange tackle where the defender was on the ground grabbed at him and popped his ACL, they made a rule against that thereafter.

  12. It’s amazing to me that people (on other sites) are getting all worked up about Brady’s body, which looks perfectly normal unless you’re a gym monster. Why would he waste his time getting ripped, when developing that kind of musculature wouldn’t help him play his position?

    Too many people would rather get their pathetic jollies body-shaming some stranger than using their heads and realizing that making ESPN: The Body Issue doesn’t translate to being a QB who delivers.

  13. James Jackson says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:56 pm
    He looks about the same as he did in his infamous combine photo about 20 yrs ago, looks can be deceiving apparently, he has been super durable throughout his whole career with the exception of the year he tore his ACL, during a strange tackle where the defender was on the ground grabbed at him and popped his ACL, they made a rule against that thereafter.
    ————————
    Brady’s ACL was in 08, youre thinking of the Carson Palmer injury in the 2006 playoffs. A guy from the Steelers came in low on Palmer’s knee and tore the entire thing to shreads. Wasn’t nearly as dirty as Pollards was on Brady if i remember it correctly. i think they had the cant go low on the qb rule for the next season.

  17. Umm….that’s not a Dad Bod. That’s pretty decent shape. QBs shouldn’t be ripped and tight. It’s about flexibility, arm strength and intelligence more than pecs & abs.

  19. The system makes sure Brady is well protected in the pocket, receivers run precise routes and are open each and every time. All he has to do is release the football on time

    —-

    That’s all it is huh? Where’s the high school kid who could do the same thing for next to nothing? Have they decided to pick one at random yet and plug him into the magic? Holy Mackeral….

    We’re all officially dumber for having read this “analysis”

    At least you stick to your script, no matter how silly everyone thinks it is. I’ll give you that.

