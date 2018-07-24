Rams finalizing contract extension for Todd Gurley

The Rams continue to lock up their young stars — at least the ones on offense.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Rams are finalizing a four-year extension for running back Todd Gurley which is worth $60 million, $45 million of which is guaranteed.

Gurley had two years left on his existing deal, so he’s now tied to the team through the 2023 season.

The deal is an outlier because few running backs are making that kind of money, and his previous empathy for Le'Veon Bell is now merely sympathy.

The Rams have also extended wide receiver Brandin Cooks, but haven’t made any reported progress with defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who is entering the last year of his deal.

28 responses to “Rams finalizing contract extension for Todd Gurley

  5. The Rams “haven’t made any reported progress” on Donald, huh?

    So you think they’d tell you? Seems like the Gurley deal took you and the rest of the media by surprise so maybe, just maybe, these types of negotiations can be kept private.

    (I’ll bet that Donald is signed by 9/1/18)

  8. So they’re paying everyone and their dog, but Donald. Not paying your best player is the fastest way to lose the locker room. Then adding Suh for 1 year, 14M is the cherry on top.

  9. Cool and all good but how do you not take care of the defense and Donald first and foremost!
    Donald > Cook and Gurley. Not saying that Gurley doesn’t deserve it by no means but come on history shows that defense wins championships, teams fear Donald they respect Gurley’s game. Just saying Before you run out of coin Prioritize. Or send him my team!

  10. Wow, 15 a year isn’t anything to turn your nose at but I’m a bit surprised he chose not to wait until after this season to get it done, potentially he could’ve squeezed some more out of them. Might be a good deal all around if Gurley stays healthy and continues to perform at the level he did last year.

  11. nhpats says:
    July 24, 2018 at 1:56 pm
    Le’veon Bell and Aaron Donald demand explanations!


    LVB doesn’t get one. He doesn’t play on the Rams. Donald on the other hand should be licking his chops. Nothing says he won’t get a long term deal. Just that he hasn’t.

  13. Not a bad deal for both. Shorter term contract, only 4 years with 45 millions guaranteed. I think that’s a bit steep, but it is easier to bite off because of the length of the deal.

  14. I guess they missed the memo about how DEFENSE wins championships.

    Cooks guaranteed 50M+ and Gurley 45M. This will bite ’em in future

  15. What a slap in the face to Donald.
    ________________

    It’s not. Donald is working the Rams for a contract likely better than what Suh got from Miami. There was no out of this world contract for RB’s so it was easier to negotiate with Gurley than it is for Donald.

  16. Alienate the Defense for sure. Enos pays the offense like the days of Mike Martz. Gurley suffers an injury on that knee and wow thats a ton of money to eat. Meanwhile, Donald goes back to Pittsburgh holding out and eats his way to gaining 70 pounds over not being appreciated. SOSAR

  17. OBP says:
    Might be a good deal all around if Gurley stays healthy.

    =============================================

    That’s a Big IF

  18. Good deal for likely both the team and Gurley. You can make an argument that he’s the top running back in the NFL and at worst is a top 3 back. Plus unlike Bell he has shown that he doesn’t have the off the field(suspension for weed) or durability concerns(in the NFL). Not to mention his cap doesn’t take the extension jump until the 2020 season

  21. Here’s what the Rams payroll is going to look like by 2020…

    Gurley – 15 million
    Cooks – 16 million
    Goff – 30 million
    Peters – 15 million
    Donald – 25 million

    Too bad they traded away all of their 1st and 2nd round picks to acquire these guys. Now they won’t have high draft picks on rookie contracts to replace aging and expensive vets like Whitworth, Barron, Brockers, Talib, etc… they will have to rely on 3rd day draft picks and FA bargains to replace 50% of their starters.

    But hey at least it was a fun offseason that made the team worry about choking

  22. daphne49er says:

    July 24, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    I guess they missed the memo about how DEFENSE wins championships.

    Cooks guaranteed 50M+ and Gurley 45M. This will bite ’em in future

    __________________

    Yep because defense was the key force in last year Super Bowl. Also the 50m+ and 45m are the fully guarantees; as Cooks is only fully guaranteed 20.5M the rest is only for injury and if eclipse several clauses in his contract, the same will be for Gurley with half or over half being for injury or if he eclipse several clauses in the contract.

  23. nhpats says:
    July 24, 2018 at 1:56 pm
    Le’veon Bell and Aaron Donald demand explanations!
    —-
    Not really. The Rams extended Gurley with 2 years left on his rookie deal and possibly 2 more years of franchise tagging after that. Plus Gurley was drafted in the middle of the first round so he had more money to work with on his rookie deal.

  24. Wow, I am a fan and happy for all. As a worker, what message is this sending: Outperform your contract every year, but when you ask for a well deserved raise….No. But the guy 3 cubicles away performed great 1 year, okay the next, then great again….and he gets a raise? Not to mention the 2 new employees, who are with their 3rd employers respectively and they get paid more than the employee who ALWAYS shows up and dominates?

    Just say we are focusing on the Offense and not paying our defensive players anymore. Offense sells tickets but man, AD is NASTY. What happens when someone figures out McVay; it is bound to happen. Then what? AD made the transition from 4/3 to 3/4 and still dominated. I am speechless.

    As a fan, I have faith and trust the front office but man. I was thinking about the NFL Sunday Ticket payment today and seeing if I could wait to pay week 2. I have spent over $5,000 since 1999 on the package; last year was the 1st since 2004 (2008) when I watched it and the Rams the entire season. Yes, Browns fans get to enjoy October, November and December outside with their friends and families but I hate being dragged along for a 7-9 season, or be 3-4 November 1st just to lose the last 8 games.

    I am done venting. Please pay AD. He deserves it.

  25. nathanp2013 says:
    July 24, 2018 at 2:23 pm
    Here’s what the Rams payroll is going to look like by 2020…

    Gurley – 15 million
    Cooks – 16 million
    Goff – 30 million
    Peters – 15 million
    Donald – 25 million

    Too bad they traded away all of their 1st and 2nd round picks to acquire these guys. Now they won’t have high draft picks on rookie contracts to replace aging and expensive vets like Whitworth, Barron, Brockers, Talib, etc… they will have to rely on 3rd day draft picks and FA bargains to replace 50% of their starters.

    But hey at least it was a fun offseason that made the team worry about choking

    2 2 Rate This

    —————————

    Here is what will happen:

    1. They will not win the SB this year and it’s their best chance to do it. They won’t ever win it under this financial make-up. Not gonna happen. This isn’t the NBA.
    2. They will have to cut Suh and Talib after this season.
    3. Peters and Joyner, along with Donald will still have leverage on Snead. I would deal Peters since he’ll want 14 mil per and his IQ and immaturity is not there. Pass.
    4. Goff needs to be paid next along with the above 3 players.
    5. Snead will be fired first, even if it may take a few seasons.

    For the life of me, with a rookie cap in place, I have no idea why only the Pats get why that’s such an advantage, while other teams just completely blow it off and don’t get that it’s an easy way for the GM to maintain leverage and keep quality cap health, without hiccups.

    Snead is also paying all the “sexy” positions when that money should be going to Tackle, DT, maybe one of the linebackers and one Safety and MAYBE 1 of the CBs, who is not 32 years old.

    I would deal Peters after this year and pay Joyner, but I would have dealt away Donald or Gurley. Can’t pay that many high profile positions while ignoring the most logical one you drafted and developed under a rookie deal.

    This is Mickey Loomis stupid-level right here, folks. Mickey Loomis, the Jets, Marty Hurney from Carolina, etc. Real, real dumb. Like, real dumb/show me your college degree dumb.

  26. chickensalad43 says:
    July 24, 2018 at 1:59 pm
    Somewhere, Le’Veon Bell is smiling.

    Yeah – he will get his cash. But he’ll be sitting his azz down during the playoffs w/ some 4-12 or 6-10 loser.

  27. You just gave 45 mil to the most turnstile replaceable position on a team. I want Seattle to get on the line with LA and work a deal for Donald. Frank Clark and Earl Thomas and we will sign Aaron to a 4 year 80 million all guaranteed extension.

