Rams finalizing contract extension for Todd Gurley

The Rams continue to lock up their young stars — at least the ones on offense.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Rams are finalizing a four-year extension for running back Todd Gurley which is worth $60 million, $45 million of which is guaranteed.

Gurley had two years left on his existing deal, so he’s now tied to the team through the 2023 season.

The deal is an outlier because few running backs are making that kind of money, and his previous empathy for Le'Veon Bell is now merely sympathy.

The Rams have also extended wide receiver Brandin Cooks, but haven’t made any reported progress with defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who is entering the last year of his deal.