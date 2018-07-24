Rams place Dominique Easley, Obo Okoronkwo on PUP list

Getty Images

Tuesday’s press conference with Rams coach Sean McVay and General Manager Les Snead focused on the team’s agreement with running back Todd Gurley on a contract extension and the lack of a deal with defensive tackle Aaron Donald, but there were some other matters discussed as well.

McVay said that the team is placing defensive tackle Dominique Easley and linebacker Obo Okoronkwo on the physically unable to perform list. The players won’t be able to practice as long as they are on the PUP list, but can be activated at any point.

Easley tore his ACL last August and missed the entire season. He re-signed with the Rams this offseason. Easley had 24 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 16 games for the Rams in 2016.

Okoronkwo was a fifth-round pick this April and missed time this offseason after foot surgery. McVay indicated he doesn’t expect the rookie’s stay on the PUP list to be a long one.