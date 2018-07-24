Rams sign four players ahead of training camp

Getty Images

The Rams have decided to shuffle up their roster a bit ahead of Wednesday’s start to training camp.

The team announced that they have added four players to their 90-man roster. The most experienced player in that group is defensive end Ryan Davis.

Davis played every game for the Bills last season and recorded three sacks in a reserve role. He spent the 2016 season with the Cowboys and opened his career with four seasons in Jacksonville. Davis had 10 sacks in 30 games over his final two years with the Jaguars.

The Rams also signed three wide receivers — wide receiver Aaron Lacombe, wide receiver Khadarel Lott, and wide receiver JoJo Natson — on Tuesday. They waived wideouts LaQuvionte Gonzalez and Ricky Jeune to make room for the new arrivals.

In addition to those moves, the Rams also placed defensive tackle Dominique Easley and linebacker Obo Okoronkwo on the PUP list and guard Jeremiah Kolone on the non-football injury list.