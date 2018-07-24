Report: Chargers first-round pick Derwin James robbed at gunpoint last month

AP

Los Angeles Chargers rookie safety Derwin James was allegedly robbed at gunpoint last month in Los Angeles, according to a report from TMZ.

Per a warrant obtained by TMZ, James and his uncle were approached by men wielding handguns as they left an Italian restaurant on Sunset Boulevard.

The men stole a Rolex watch and chains from James before fleeing the scene. James found three of his tires on his Rolls Royce slashed as well when he tried to pursue the thieves. Police are still searching for the culprits.

James was the Chargers’ top pick in this year’s NFL Draft, selected with the No. 17 overall pick.