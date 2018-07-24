Report: David Irving did not report to camp as he addresses personal problems

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving did not report to training camp with his teammates Tuesday, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Cowboys have no timetable for Irving to show up in Oxnard, California, as they have excused him to deal with ongoing personal issues, according to Hill.

The NFL suspended Irving for the first four games of the season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He will, however, avoid punishment under the personal conduct policy after a domestic violence allegation was later recanted by a former girlfriend.

Irving missed most of the offseason program because of his personal problems.