Report: Earl Thomas told Mark Davis of his interest in playing for the Raiders

Getty Images

Earl Thomas is selling his Seattle home, planning to play for a new team. The Seahawks cornerback will return to the team that drafted him only if he gets a new deal, according to Newy Scruggs of NBC Sports Radio.

Would Thomas sit out all season? That’s doubtful considering what’s at stake.

He can make $8.5 million in the final year of his contract and become a free agent in March.

The impasse between Thomas and the team makes a trade likely. The Cowboys still have interest in Thomas, and Thomas has never hidden his interest in playing for the team he grew up rooting for.

He told coach Jason Garrett to “come get me” last December after the Seahawks-Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium.

But, according to Scruggs, Thomas also reached out to Raiders owner Mark Davis while in Las Vegas to express interest in playing for Davis’ team.

The hangup, though, is compensation. Otherwise, the Cowboys and Seahawks would have consummated a deal during the second-day of the draft.

Dallas is unwilling to give up a second-round pick for the 29-year-old Thomas.

Thomas made his feelings known on social media last week when he asked the Seahawks to either extend him or “let’s make a trade happen.”