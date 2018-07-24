Report: Sam Darnold not reporting with Jets rookies Tuesday

AP

The Jets haven’t reached agreement on a contract with quarterback Sam Darnold with rookies reporting to training camp on Tuesday and it appears Darnold won’t be checking in as a result.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Darnold is not expected to report with the rest of the team’s first-year players and will not report until his contract is done.

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith found himself in the same position when his fellow rookies reported for work and his absence has extended beyond the veteran reporting date and official start of camp. Thursday is the day when the Jets veterans are set to report with the first camp practice set for Friday, so there’s still time for the two sides to iron out their differences before Darnold misses on-field time.

Darnold and Smith are two of seven unsigned picks from the 2018 draft. Six of those players are first-round picks, including both of the players selected by the Browns to open the draft.