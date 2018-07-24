Saints place Brandon Coleman on PUP

Getty Images

The Saints have placed receiver Brandon Coleman on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp, Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune reports.

Coleman, 26, missed all of the team’s offseason work with an undisclosed injury.

He re-signed with the Saints on a one-year deal in April after declining to tender him as a restricted free agent. Coleman played the second-most snaps of any receiver on the team last season, staying on the field for 62.8 percent of the offensive plays.

Receiver Michael Thomas will not begin on the PUP list, NFL Media reports. Thomas missed all of the team’s minicamp in June.