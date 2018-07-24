Spencer Ware restructures deal with Chiefs

Getty Images

Running back Spencer Ware has reworked his deal with the Chiefs as he returns from missing all of last season with a knee injury.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Ware has restructured his contract to move $725,000 of his $1.425 million base salary to incentives. There’s no word on what Ware has to do to reach those incentives, but Yates reports he has a “very real shot” of doing so.

Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said on Monday that Ware “looked great” on the field and that the team will bring him along slowly as he prepares for what will likely be a role behind Kareem Hunt in the Chiefs backfield.

Ware ran 214 times for 921 yards and three touchdowns in 2016 while also catching 33 passes for 447 yards and two touchdowns. He was injured in the preseason last year, which opened the door for Hunt to lead the league in rushing as a rookie.