Terrell Edmunds signs with Steelers

Getty Images

Cross another first-round pick off the list of unsigned 2018 draft picks.

Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the team has agreed to terms with safety Terrell Edmunds. Edmunds, who was the 28th overall pick in April’s draft, signed a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season.

That’s the same terms of the deal that his brother Tremaine signed after the Bills selected him with the 16th overall pick. They are the first brothers to be drafted in the first round of the same draft.

Edmunds joins Sean Davis and Morgan Burnett at safety in Pittsburgh. He was a three-year starter at Virginia Tech and left school with 6.5 tackles for loss and six interceptions.

With Edmunds signed, there are six 2018 draft picks left unsigned. Only one of the picks — 49ers second-round wideout Dante Pettis — was drafted lower than eighth overall.