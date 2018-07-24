Titans parting ways with Kevin Dodd

AP

The Titans are done with Kevin Dodd.

Via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website, the Titans have informed the outside linebacker that he’s being released.

He had been placed on the “did not report” list when he didn’t show up for training camp, which was a signal that he might not be coming back.

The 2016 second-rounder played in just 18 games and had one sack, far from what they were expecting from the 33rd overall pick.

He was sidelined by foot problems, and skipped all the voluntary workouts this offseason, though he showed up for mandatory minicamp.