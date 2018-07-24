Tyler Eifert’s status unknown as camp begins, but he tweets he’s “feeling great”

Getty Images

The status of Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert remains as unknown today as it was six weeks ago, according to the team website.

“Hopefully Tyler Eifert can come back and be a factor for us,” director of player personnel Dick Tobin said Tuesday. “I can’t predict the future on that one, but I can testify to the fact that he made a difference when he was up and running for us. We know what he can do if he can get back to that level. I know his full intent is to get back to that level. We’ll see if he can.”

Eifert continues to work his way back from the back injury that has kept him out for all but 10 games over the past two seasons. He was limited in organized team activities and missed all of the mandatory minicamp, with coach Marvin Lewis vague about Eifert’s rehab.

For what it’s worth, Eifert tweeted Monday that he was looking forward for the grind of training camp and “feeling great.”

Eifert, 27, has never played a full 16-game season in his five seasons. But he earned Pro Bowl honors in 2015 with 52 catches for 615 yards and 13 touchdowns.