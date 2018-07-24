Vance Joseph: Case Keenum gives Broncos a chance to win football games

AP

Case Keenum is entering his seventh season. You would think he’s seen it all.

But for the first time, Keenum goes into training camp as a team’s unquestioned starter.

Now on his fourth team in his fifth city, Keenum doesn’t have a Sam Bradford playing in front of him or a Jared Goff sitting behind him. Instead, the Broncos are his team.

“It’s nice to have the freedom to come out here and compete and really pursue just excellence that I want out of the quarterback position and out of my craft, and just the leadership too that goes along with that,” Keenum told Lindsay Jones of USA Today Sports.

The Broncos haven’t returned to the playoffs since their Super Bowl-winning season of 2015. Since Peyton Manning retired, the Broncos have started Trevor Siemian 24 games, Paxton Lynch four games and Brock Osweiler four games. They are 14-18 despite having one of the league’s best defenses.

Denver signed Keenum to be the difference-maker. The 30-year-old took the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game last season.

“In a league that is very competitive, most of the teams are the same outside of the quarterback position,” Broncos coach Vance Joseph told Jones. “So if you don’t have that guy, from a leadership perspective, from a play-making perspective, it’s hard to win games in this league. The rest you can fix. You can coach your way through the rest.

“I think having Case gives us a honest hope that, if I do my job from a coach’s perspective, and the players do their job, we can win football games.”