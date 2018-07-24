Vikings cancel Friday practice, team will attend Tony Sparano’s funeral

Getty Images

The Vikings today announced that Friday’s training camp practice has been canceled so the team can attend the memorial service for Tony Sparano, the offensive line coach who died on Sunday.

Sparano was heading into his third season on the Vikings’ coaching staff, and he was much loved by his players, as evidenced by the many statements that have come out from players in the two days since he died. The Vikings’ players and coaches will be together for his funeral.

In lieu of flowers, the Sparano family asked for donations to the American Heart Association. The medical examiner listed heart disease as the cause of Sparano’s death.

Fans who had tickets to Friday’s practice will be contacted by the Vikings’ ticket office.