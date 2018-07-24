Vikings sign J.P. Quinn, waive Josiah Price

Getty Images

The Vikings signed undrafted center J.P. Quinn on Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports. They waived tight end Josiah Price in a corresponding move.

Quinn started all 13 games last season for Central Michigan. He made 11 starts at center, one at right guard and one at left guard.

Price, 25, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State last year. The Vikings waived him before the start of the season.

He had re-signed with the Vikings in March.