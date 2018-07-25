Report: Aaron Donald officially a no show at camp

Posted by Charean Williams on July 25, 2018, 1:37 PM EDT
Rams General Manager Les Snead said Tuesday he did not know whether Aaron Donald would show up for the start of training camp. He knows now.

For the second consecutive year, the star defensive tackle is a holdout, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

It is no surprise Donald isn’t with his teammates given he wants a new contract.

The sides are said to have made progress in extension talks, but a deal does not appear imminent. The Rams recently signed Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks to long-term deals.

“We’re simultaneously working to make Aaron a Ram a long time,” Snead said Tuesday during the press conference to announce Gurley’s new deal, via quotes distributed by the team. “That’s the goal. I know we’ll get questions about him, but Aaron’s a big part of who we are, where we want to go. But I think the details and all of that, I think we’re going to continue the course of keeping them in-house. We’re going to continue working to get something done with Aaron.”

Donald, 27, is due to make $6.89 million in the final year of his rookie contract. He missed all of training camp last season and the first game but still earned the league’s defensive player of the year award.

19 responses to “Report: Aaron Donald officially a no show at camp

  4. When I was in my 20s I worked at Rite Aid and made $4.28 per hour. Had to go get a nice shirt and ties at Kmart for the job, which really cut into my drinking money. I wish Aaron Donald all the best in his quest to get by.

  5. To all the brainless, overreacting, know-nothings out there:

    1. This was not unexpected;
    2. Its not a big deal;
    3. Donald will report by August 7;
    4. He’ll probably have a new contract (those who think the Rams are not actively trying to sign him and offering a lot of money are clueless);
    5. If they can’t sign him, they’ll franchise him (multiple time, if necessary);
    6. None of this will prevent AD from being the best DL in football again this year.

  9. He’ll get his money. He knows it, the team knows it, and the fans know it. It’s very much deserved, so there’s nothing to see here.

    On a side note: who is “avengerram” referring to in the comments? Or is it just a preemptive strike?

  14. Not sure how a negotiation that’s been going on for 2 years is considered a slam dunk by Rams fans . I wonder about a lockerroom that sees big money given to Cooks, a guy 2 teams walked away from along with Gurley given an extension with 2 years left on his deal while the respected Donald gets nothing . Add in the divisive Suh, questionable character guys like Peters and Talib to the equation and it could be a team that is doomed by bad chemistry before the games even start .

  15. Seems like my preemptive strike was pretty accurate, given the number of down votes I’ve received.

    Clearly, there are a lot of non-Rams fans hoping that the Rams are going to implode. Maybe some day (it happens to every team eventually)… but not because of Donald’s contract.

  16. “Clearly, there are a lot of non-Rams fans hoping that the Rams are going to implode. Maybe some day (it happens to every team eventually)… but not because of Donald’s contract”.

    Because the Rams have been a real juggernaut over the years? Get real dude.

  17. The Dynasty that ended before it got started….

    ________________________________________________

    See Rams fans, that’s how it starts. We all know none of you said it.

    -Seahawks fans

  18. Rams haven’t even won 1 playoff game yet and failed at establishing a locker room culture before bringing in outsiders right and left. This has all the ingredients for a complete burn down.

  19. Unless Snead can get a deal done with Donald soon, he may not be the GM much longer. I think he already screwed the pouch with the other signings and the Suh deal.

