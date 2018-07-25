Agent: Antonio Gates in active negotiations with Chargers

Getty Images

A reunion between the Los Angeles Chargers and tight end Antonio Gates appears to be inching toward becoming a reality.

Gates’ agent, Tom Condon, told Alex Marvez of Sirius XM NFL Radio Tuesday night that he is in active negotiations with Chargers Executive VP of Football Administration Ed McGuire regarding Gates.

The Chargers planned to move on from the 38-year old Gates this offseason after Hunter Henry became a more productive, and younger, target in the team’s offense last season. However, Henry sustained a torn ACL in his knee in May which has caused the Chargers to reassess their roster needs.

Gates has played all 15 years of his career for the Chargers franchise with 14 years in San Diego and one in Los Angeles.