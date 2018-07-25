Arthur Moats signs one-year deal with Cardinals

Getty Images

Linebacker Arthur Moats went for a visit with the Cardinals on Wednesday and he’ll be staying around Arizona for a while.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that Moats has agreed to a one-year deal with the team.

Moats played in 14 games as a reserve for the Steelers last season and recorded eight tackles. He played in every game for the Steelers over the previous three seasons and spent the first four years of his career with the Bills.

Moats has 16.5 sacks over the course of his career and he’ll likely be trying for a rotational role off the bench in Arizona this season.

The Cardinals also met with Moats’ Steelers teammate Mike Mitchell on Wednesday, but there’s no word yet about whether he’ll be joining Moats in the desert this season.