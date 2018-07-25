Bill Belichick won’t “engage in media speculation” about Malcolm Mitchell

Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell was the subject of a pair of reports this week, but Patriots coach Bill Belichick wasn’t interested in discussing either one of them during a press conference on Wednesday.

The first report had the Patriots looking for potential trade partners for a deal involving Mitchell, who did not play last season due to a knee injury. Mitchell continued to deal with knee trouble during the offseason program and the second report this week indicated that he had a procedure that would keep him off the field for the start of training camp.

Belichick was asked about Mitchell at Wednesday’s press conference and said that he would not “engage in media speculation” while adding that he hasn’t spoken to anyone regarding the team’s plans for Mitchell. As for Mitchell’s health, Belichick said that the team has players at different degrees of availability as training camp gets underway.

Mitchell showed promise as a rookie, but has had knee troubles dating back to college and his long absence from the field doesn’t do much to help his chances of building on it in New England.