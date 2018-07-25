Bills first-rounder Josh Allen signs his rookie deal

AP

Now that the seal on first-round quarterbacks has been broken, things are starting to happen.

According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, the Bills have signed quarterback Josh Allen to his four-year contract.

Allen, the seventh overall pick, has a real chance to win a job quickly in Buffalo, though it’s unclear if that’s a good thing or not.

The Bills still aren’t blessed with great receiving targets, and they’re remaking the middle of their offensive line after the departures of Eric Wood and Richie Incognito this offseason.

Allen’s signing leaves just four unsigned draft picks: Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (third overall), Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (fourth), Bears linebacker Roquan Smith (eighth), and 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis (44th, the only second-rounder).