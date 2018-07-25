Brian Gaine: Deshaun Watson’s status on active roster is a testament to his work ethic

AP

The Texans have returned to West Virginia for training camp. Quarterback Deshaun Watson is present, and he’s a member of the active roster.

“He’s cleared and ready to go,” G.M. Brian Gaine told reporters on Thursday. “We’ll be efficient. We’ll be smart. We’ll be productive at the same time, but he’s full-go, ready to go. Just have to be smart about it.”

Gaine added that Watson will be a full and total participant in training camp, emphasizing that it’s “very important” that he be able to do so.

“I think it’s a testament to his work ethic, to the commitment that he showed in terms of rehab,” Laine said. “He handled it like a true pro. I think he’s a very good example to follow for young players. When you do have those times and places where maybe adversity strikes, I thought he handled it very well. Worked hard with our doctors. I think he’s a very good example for young players to follow when and if that happens.”

Watson tore an ACL during practice in November, after loss to the Seahawks that prompted cornerback Richard Sherman to tell Watson that he played better against Seattle than any other quarterback the Legion-of-Boom-fueled defense had faced. Watson told PFT Live in January that he believes the ACL injury became weakened during the Seahawks game, and that it tore without contact four days later.

Before the injury, Watson appeared to be a lock to win the offensive rookie of the year award, and he was beginning to generate MVP buzz. If healthy in 2018, he could become one of the best quarterbacks in the league.