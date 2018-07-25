Browns expect Josh Gordon back, will consider Dez Bryant

Getty Images

Browns General Manager John Dorsey said on Wednesday that he “absolutely” expects to have wide receiver Josh Gordon in the lineup this season.

When Gordon, who did not report to training camp while dealing with reported “mental health and anxiety” issues, might be back is less clear, however. Dorsey didn’t answer whether he’s been assured that Gordon won’t be suspended and didn’t offer a timeline for the receiver’s return.

“It could mean many things, a month, 3, days, 10 days, 30 days….let’ see what it is,” Dorsey said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Dorsey also said that wideout Ricardo Louis is going to miss the year with a neck injury, so the team is talking about adding to the receiver group in the coming days. One of the names that Dorsey said is under consideration is former Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant, who was released by Dallas in April and has gone unsigned since passing on an offer from the Ravens.

Dorsey called Bryant “very passionate” and talented while adding that he is only one of the players that the team would consider adding to a group that includes Jarvis Landry, Corey Coleman, Rashard Higgins, Jeff Janis and fourth-round pick Antonio Callaway.