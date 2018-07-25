Browns put Jabrill Peppers on PUP list, lose Ricardo Louis for season

Getty Images

The Browns will be opening camp without safety Jabrill Peppers and they’ll be playing the entire season without wide receiver Ricardo Louis.

Both of those announcements came at a Wednesday press conference with coach Hue Jackson and General Manager John Dorsey. Peppers is going to the physically unable to perform list due to a groin injury.

Peppers was a first-round pick last year and had 57 tackles and an interception in 13 games. He said this spring that he was expecting better things in his second season due to his experience and a shift in where he’ll be lining up now that Damarious Randall is part of the secondary.

Louis will miss the year after having neck surgery to correct an injury that he sustained late last season and did not improve over the course of the offseason. Louis had 27 catches for 357 yards last season and his injury leaves the Browns down two wideouts with Josh Gordon away from the team.

Defensive end Chad Thomas, a fourth-round pick this year, and tackle Desmond Harrison will also open the year on the PUP list.