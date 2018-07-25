Browns wrap up draft class by signing Denzel Ward

Getty Images

The Browns signed the first of their two first-round picks on Tuesday night and they got the second one done early on Wednesday.

General Manager John Dorsey announced that the team has reached agreement on a contract with cornerback Denzel Ward. Ward was the fourth overall pick of this year’s draft and he was the only Browns draft pick without a contract after quarterback Baker Mayfield signed on Tuesday.

Ward is expected to move right to the top of the depth chart in Cleveland after earning All-America honors during his final year at Ohio State. The Browns also signed E.J. Gaines, T.J. Carrie and Terrance Mitchell before drafting Ward and sixth-rounder Simeon Thomas, so there will be a lot of new faces in the back end of the Cleveland defense.

Ward’s signing leaves third overall pick Sam Darnold, eighth overall pick Roquan Smith and 44th pick Dante Pettis as the only 2018 draft picks without contracts.