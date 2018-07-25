Bucs waive Channing Ward after torn patellar tendon

Getty Images

It appears defensive tackle Channing Ward‘s season is over before it even really began.

The Buccaneers waived Ward with a non-football injury designation on Wednesday. The team didn’t specify the reason for the move, but Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Ward tore his patellar tendon while working out in Mississippi last week.

Ward is expected to miss at least four months, so it is highly unlikely that he’ll be on the field for anyone before the year is out. Ward appeared in six games for the Buccaneers over the last two seasons and was set to compete for one of the final spots on the defensive line before he got hurt.

The Buccaneers filled the open roster spot by signing tackle Jerry Ugokwe. Ugokwe spent time in Indianapolis, New Orleans and Washington last year without appearing in a regular season game.