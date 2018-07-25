Cameron Meredith avoids PUP, though Saints will be “smart” in his return

Getty Images

Saints receiver Cameron Meredith is healthy and ready for training camp, Sean Payton announced Wednesday.

“He’s going to go and practice, and yet we’ll be smart [about his workload],” Payton said, via Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune.

Meredith avoiding the physically unable to perform list is great news for the Saints, who signed the restricted free agent to a deal the Bears declined to match.

He missed last season after tearing his left ACL and MCL in the preseason, and the Saints limited him during their OTAs and minicamp.

They will continue to use caution, but at least the Saints will have him on the field and not in rehab.

Meredith, 24, caught 66 passes for 888 yards and four touchdowns in 2016, which prompted the Saints to sign him to an offer.