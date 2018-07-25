Cardinals hosting Arthur Moats on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Cardinals are looking at a possible veteran addition at linebacker with training camp getting underway.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that Arthur Moats will be in Arizona to visit with the team on Wednesday.

Moats spent the last four seasons with the Steelers and appeared in all but two of their games over that span. He made 25 starts in his first three seasons with Pittsburgh, but played a reserve role in his 15 overall appearances with the team in 2017.

Moats also played four years in Buffalo and would give the Cardinals some experienced depth at linebacker behind Deone Bucannon and Haason Reddick. That’s something that Arizona is short on heading into the season and their lack of it may lead to a deal with Moats before his visit is over.