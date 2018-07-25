Carlos Henderson opens Broncos camp on did not report list

Getty Images

Wide receiver Carlos Henderson was supposed to report to Broncos camp on Tuesday along with rookies and other players coming off of injuries, but that didn’t happen.

Henderson’s agent Erik Burkhard told Mike Klis of KUSA that his client is dealing with a personal matter and spoke to the Broncos about an absence that will land Henderson on the did not report list to open camp.

“Carlos Henderson will start camp on an exempt list as he’s dealing with a family and personal situation,” Burkhard said. “We’ve spoken to coach [Vance] Joseph and the organization and they are fully aware of this this and have been supportive. Carlos understands the importance of this training camp for himself and the team and he looks forward to returning to the field with his teammates soon.”

Henderson was a third-round pick last year, but missed the regular season after suffering a thumb injury in a preseason game. That bad start to his NFL career was followed by an arrest for marijuana possession in January and hamstring trouble that limited him during the offseason program.

Joseph said in March that the team is “counting on” more from Henderson, but they subsequently drafted two wideouts who could make Henderson less of a factor in the offensive plans if they show well this summer.