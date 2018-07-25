Carson Wentz not ready to practice fully, whether he’s on PUP or not

AP

The Eagles report to camp today, which means we can resume the daily monitoring of their quarterback situation.

But it might be a bit before Carson Wentz is ready to resume his full-time role ahead of Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the most likely scenario is that the Eagles will place Wentz on the active/physically unable to perform list, as he comes back from last December’s knee injury.

Players can be activated from that list at any time, so it’s a bit of a formality, and not an indication of a larger problem. There’s also a chance the Eagles will leave him off the list and let him practice on a limited basis.

The underlying reality is that Wentz isn’t ready at the moment to practice fully, which is why it was so important for the Eagles to hang onto Foles this offseason.

They’re still optimistic about his long-term condition, and since they have a proven backup, there’s no reason to rush him now.