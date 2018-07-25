Carson Wentz won’t go on PUP

AP

The most likely scenario didn’t happen, and for that, the Eagles are celebrating. Carson Wentz will not begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Eagles’ starting quarterback will be limited as he works his way back from knee surgery, but at least he will be practicing.

Wentz tore the LCL and the ACL in his left knee during the December 10 game against the Rams. Since his rehab began, Wentz has targeted a return for the season opener, and it appears he is on track for that.

Wentz, 25, was having an MVP season before his injury. He went 11-2 with a 101.9 passer rating.