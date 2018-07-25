Colts plan on playing Andrew Luck in preseason opener

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has not played in a game of any kind since Week 17 of the 2016 season, but the plan is for that to change on August 9 in Seattle.

Colts coach Frank Reich said on Wednesday that the plan is for Luck to play against the Seahawks in the first preseason game of the summer. Reich didn’t get into how much Luck is going to play, but even a series would represent a significant step back toward the lineup after Luck missed all of last year with a right shoulder injury.

The Colts had already said that Luck would avoid a stay on the physically unable to perform list to start camp and Reich said the quarterback will be “full go” once the team starts practicing. Reich also said that he watched video of Luck throwing in California during the pre-camp break and that he thought Luck looked “really good.”

Assuming all continues to go well, Luck should make his long-awaited return to regular season action at home against the Bengals on September 9.