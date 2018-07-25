Colts put Anthony Castonzo, two other OLs on NFI list

Getty Images

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said last week that left tackle Anthony Castonzo hurt his hamstring while working out ahead of training camp and the injury is enough to delay his first appearance on the practice field.

The Colts announced on Wednesday that Castonzo has been placed on the non-football injury list. He won’t be able to practice until he’s activated from the list and the Colts can activate him at any time.

Two other offensive linemen landed on the NFI list Wednesday. Tackle Austin Howard and guard/tackle Denzelle Good join Castonzo on that list while guard Jeremy Vujnovich was placed on the physically unable to perform list earlier this week along with safeties Clayton Geathers and Malik Hooker.

Howard worked as the first team right tackle during spring workouts, so the Colts will be down both their starting tackles as they open up camp. With Andrew Luck‘s return to the lineup continuing to move forward, that’s a situation they’d like to change sooner rather than later in Indy.