Colts working out safety Shamarko Thomas

While a number of prominent free agent safeties are still on the market — with most of the league going to camp this week — the Colts are looking for some help there.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Colts are working out safety Shamarko Thomas.

The former fourth-round pick of the Steelers, Thomas spent last year with the Jets and Bills.

The market for safeties has gone decidedly flat, with qualified starters including Tre Boston, Kenny Vaccaro and Eric Reid still waiting for job offers — though the reason for Reid’s unemployment have nothing to do with football.