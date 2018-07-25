Cowboys have not had talks with Seattle about Earl Thomas since the draft

Getty Images

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said he has not talked to Seattle since the draft, more than two months ago. Translation: That’s the last time the Cowboys and Seahawks discussed a possible trade for disgruntled safety Earl Thomas.

Since Jones can’t talk about a player under contract to another team, he was asked a hypothetical question about a player on another team who the Cowboys reportedly have interest in. Translation: Do you have interest in a trade for Earl Thomas?

“I don’t like to answer hypotheticals,” Jones said. “I’ll start with that. You know my point is always this: We are always looking to be better in terms of improving our roster. We think we’ve got a real solid roster in place right now. It’s going to be very competitive. I actually believe this is going to be one of the more interesting camps in years because of some of the unknowns that are out there. No one is naive here. We miss [Jason] Witten’s production and Dez [Bryant’s] production. Somebody’s going to have to step up. I did notice where Tony [Romo] said no one knew Miles Austin was going to be Miles Austin either until he got an opportunity. I think there’s going to be stories like that that can unfold.

“In the meantime, as we watch these players battle, and we watch these players compete, to take up some of the slack when you’re missing Hall of Fame-type players in a Jason Witten and Dez and all the great things he did for us, then we will be observing that. When opportunities arise out there to improve our roster, then we’re going to jump on that. You are always aware of what’s going on, whether players are reporting or unhappy or those types of things. Sometimes those do lead to opportunities, so we will keep an eye on that.”

The Cowboys have Jeff Heath returning at strong safety, but they will have a new free safety. The Cowboys have moved Byron Jones to cornerback. He started all 16 games at free safety last season.

Second-year player Xavier Woods is penciled in as the starter at free safety.

“We were really pleased that these guys did a have good offseason,” Jones said. “But you don’t play the game in shorts and shells. A lot of it is going to come to fruition out here, but we do believe there are players who are going to step up. Xavier Woods did a lot of impressive things, not unexpected. We gave up a future pick to get him [in the draft last year]. One of his biggest attributes was making plays on the ball. That is showing up. One of the biggest parts of playing defense is if you can make plays and create turnovers and do those type of things. He has certainly showed a propensity to do that. Of course, we have Heath back there. Kavon [Frazier] did some good things. We have some young players who will be competing as well.

“We will continue to look for ways to improve that situation if we feel like is needed, and if the right situation presents itself, then we would look at it.”

The Cowboys declined to give Seattle a second-round pick for Thomas during the second day of the draft, choosing offensive lineman Connor Williams instead. Thomas, though, reportedly will hold out of training camp and has asked the Seahawks to trade him if they don’t extend his contract.