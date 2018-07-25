Cowboys place David Irving on did not report list and do not expect him at camp

Getty Images

The Cowboys placed defensive lineman David Irving on the reserve/did not report list Wednesday.

Owner Jerry Jones said he does not anticipate Irving being with the team during training camp as the player deals with his off-field issues.

“David Irving is dealing with off-the-field issues, and he’s, by agreement and by design, not here,” Jones said. “He’s really, in a special area, addressing his issues. They will be ongoing. They are out here as it turns out, here in California. But I don’t expect to see him at camp.”

The Cowboys placed defensive tackle Maliek Collins on the physically unable to perform list as he works his way back from offseason foot surgery.

Defensive back Kavon Frazier and defensive end Randy Gregory were listed on the non-football injury list.

Gregory, who reported at 242 pounds, did not take the team’s conditioning test Wednesday after serving a suspension of more than a year. Coach Jason Garrett said the Cowboys will take it slow with Gregory’s return.

“He hasn’t been part of our team in over a year. He hasn’t been around NFL players in a long time,” Garrett said. “He looks in good shape. His weight is good. His spirits are really good. We’re excited to have him here. But he’s going to work with our strength coaches and our trainers to make sure we get a good base and a good foundation underneath him before he starts practicing.”

Gregory will room with an accountability partner instead of a teammate at camp.