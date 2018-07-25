Dallas police investigating Vernon Butler incident

Getty Images

Police in Dallas say they’re investigating claims that Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler pushed a woman down in a club, but no charges have been filed at this point.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Butler has been accused of Class C assault against a woman. That’s a misdemeanor charge, if it is ever levied by police.

The woman told Charlotte television station WSOC that Butler asked for her phone number, she refused, and he threw a drink at her and pushed her down the stairs of a nightclub. She was then escorted out of an event he was hosting.

Dallas police said the incident happened July 14 at 2 a.m., and that the woman reported the incident July 19.

“The victim said she was involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect at which point the suspect threw a drink in her face and pushed her,” the police statement said. “The victim was not injured during this incident. The victim provided the name of the suspect as Vernon Butler, but did not provide any other identifying information.”

The team issued the perfunctory “gathering information” statement. The Panthers report to camp today.