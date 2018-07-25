David DeCastro hopes Steelers realize it’s “one game at a time”

Getty Images

After the Steelers lost to the Jaguars in the playoffs last season, there was a lot of talk from inside and outside the team about whether they were looking past that game to a second-straight AFC title matchup with the Patriots.

Comments from coach Mike Tomlin and some players about facing the Patriots again when there were still other games to play made it hard to argue that the Steelers had their feet firmly rooted in the present. It was even harder after hearing guard David DeCastro‘s postgame comments about players looking ahead and he revisited the issue upon reporting to training camp on Wednesday.

“I hope people realize it after last year and all the B.S.,” DeCastro said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I hope guys just realize it’s one game at a time. Don’t let your head get too big. We have a big week, Week 1. That’s all we should care about. Obviously the big goal is in the back of your head as it should be, but don’t overlook anyone in the National Football League. It’s just ridiculous.”

The preparations for that game against the Browns start in earnest this week and that matchup will provide the first chance to see how well the Steelers’ approach to the 2018 season is working.