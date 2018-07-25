Defensive end Claude Pelon signing with Titans

Getty Images

Defensive end Claude Pelon is signing with the Tennessee Titans, according to his agent David Canter.

Pelon’s addition would get the Titans roster to its 90-man maximum.

Pelon, a former undrafted free agent out of USC, spent the last two seasons on and off the practice squad of the New York Jets. He appeared in one game in 2017, recording two tackles in his only regular season action.

Pelon was waived/injured by the Jets in June and moved to their injured reserve list before being released.