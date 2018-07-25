Eagles add wide receiver Kamar Aiken

Getty Images

The Eagles added some receiver depth as they report to training camp.

According to a tweet from his agent, veteran wideout Kamar Aiken has signed with the defending Super Bowl champions.

Aiken caught just 15 passes for the Colts last year (though that might not be a fair way to judge a receiver), but he has been productive in the past.

He caught 75 passes for the Ravens in 2015, and lends some experience to a group that thins out quickly after Alshon Jeffery, Mike Wallace and former first-rounder Nelson Agholor.