Eagles release receiver Marquess Wilson, waive cornerback Randall Goforth

Ahead of the start of training camp on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Eagles created two openings on their 90-man roster by releasing veteran wide receiver Marquess Wilson and waiving cornerback Randall Goforth.

Goforth tore an ACL in training camp with the Eagles last year after signing as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA. Goforth wasn’t listed with an injury designation on the league transaction report, which indicates he would have passed a physical before being released.

Wilson signed with the Eagles this offseason after not playing for a team last year. A former seventh-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2013, Wilson appeared in 31 games over four seasons before becoming a free agent following the 2016 season. He caught 56 passes for 777 yards and three touchdowns in his four years with the Bears.

Wilson signed with the New York Jets last offseason but was released during the preseason.