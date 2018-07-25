Eli Rogers’ job hunt takes him back to Pittsburgh

Getty Images

Wide receiver Eli Rogers wasn’t tendered as a restricted free agent by the Steelers, but the door to a return may not be totally shut.

PFT has confirmed a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN that Rogers will be in Pittsburgh to visit with the Steelers on Wednesday. Rogers has also visited with the Browns and Chiefs as he looks for a landing spot for the 2018 season.

Rogers tore his ACL in Pittsburgh’s playoff loss to the Jaguars in January, which was likely a big factor in the Steelers’ decision to pass on tendering him an offer this spring.

The team is looking for a slot receiver, which is a role that Rogers filled for the Steelers at times in the past. He had 48 catches for 594 yards and three touchdowns in 2016, but fell behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Martavis Bryant in the pecking order last season. Bryant is now in Oakland and Smith-Schuster could see more work as an outside receiver if the team finds someone they like in the slot.