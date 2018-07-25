Falcons extend Thomas Dimitroff, Dan Quinn through 2022 season

Getty Images

Word in Atlanta recently was that the Falcons are focused on contract extensions for players other than Julio Jones, but those extensions aren’t all that’s been on the team’s mind.

They were also thinking about extending their relationship with General Manager Thomas Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn and they got those deals done. The Falcons announced that both men are now signed through the 2022 season.

“The partnership between Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff has proven to be as successful as we envisioned back in 2015,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement. “I believe continuity in leadership is vital to achieving the highest levels of success in any organization and, with these extensions, we ensure these two leaders will be at the helm of our franchise for years to come. Their shared vision and long view plan has already delivered on a variety of levels and has positioned our team for success into the future. My expectations for our team to represent our city and fans well on and off the field remain very high and so does my confidence in Dan and Thomas to make that happen.”

Dimitroff has been in Atlanta since 2008 and has put together teams that have made the playoffs in six of the last 10 seasons. Quinn was hired in February 2015, guided the team to the Super Bowl in his second season and made it back to the playoffs last year.