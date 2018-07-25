Giants lose supplemental draft pick Sam Beal to shoulder injury

Getty Images

Sam Beal’s rookie season is over before it began.

Beal, whom the Giants selected in the supplemental draft this month, will miss the entire season with a shoulder injury, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN.

That’s a big blow to the Giants, who gave up their 2019 third-round draft pick to get Beal. They were expecting him to be able to contribute immediately, and not have to wait until 2019.

It’s unclear when Beal suffered the injury. Presumably it was in the few weeks since the Giants drafted him, as the Giants wouldn’t have selected him if he hadn’t passed a physical first.

Beal is a cornerback from Western Michigan who has big-time talent, but the Giants won’t see that talent on the field until 2019.