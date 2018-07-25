Giants sign Izaah Lunsford, waive Taylor Symmank

Getty Images

The Giants announced they have signed defensive tackle Izaah Lunsford. They waived punter Taylor Symmank in a corresponding move.

Lunsford spent the entire 2017 season on the Packers’ practice squad.

Lunsford signed with the Packers as a rookie free agent on May 5, 2017. He was released at the end of training camp and signed the following day to the practice squad. The Packers released Lunsford on January 8.

In four seasons at Bowling Green, Lunsford played in 44 games with 14 starts and had 41 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, three passes defensed, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Symmank signed with the Giants on June 5.