J.J. Watt, Deshaun Watt escape PUP list for Texans

The Houston Texans have made their pre-training camp roster designations, and two big names avoided the Physically Unable to Perform list: defensive end J.J. Watt and quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Both players will be critical to the attempt by the Texans to reverse a 4-12 outcome to the 2017 season, which featured season-ending injuries to both of their cornerstone players. And it appears both are indeed ready to go when camp opens.

The team’s PUP list includes running back D’Onta Foreman, cornerback Jermaine Kelly Jr., tackle Martinas Rankin, and tight end Jevoni Robinson. Safety Andre Hal is on the active/non-football injury list.

All players count toward the 90-man limit, and can join the active roster at any time.