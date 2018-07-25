Jaguars walk into camp with high (and reasonable) expectations

Getty Images

The Jaguars have gone to camp in the past hoping for success.

Today brings a sign that things have truly changed there, as they’re expecting success (and for good reason).

Via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union, when the Jags report today, they’re walking in with expectations to match last year’s playoff run, or more.

″We expect success,″ safety Tashaun Gipson said. ″New England, Pittsburgh and Seattle do it year in and year out. When you think about those types of things and the recognition, you’ve got do it more consistently than one season. I have no doubt in my mind we can ultimately achieve what we want this year.″

The Jaguars won the AFC South last year, their first division title in 18 years. They also broke a nine-year playoff drought, then advanced to the AFC Championship Game before losing to the Patriots.

They’re also bringing back a still-young core of players to try to push beyond that, with 10 starters back from their league-best pass defense, and a quarterback in Blake Bortles with a new confidence (helped by the addition of All-Pro guard Andrew Norwell). But the number of holdovers has allowed the Jaguars to build on what was installed a year ago, and coach Doug Marrone could see the difference.

″I think last year, we would have to stop a lot,″ Marrone said. ″We would have to explain to players what we want. I think now it’s kind of like the players that have been here before it’s, ‘Here is what is expected.’ They came in, they did what they had to do and the other players seem to be following suit.”

That creates a new standard, and they’re hoping to have back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2004-05.