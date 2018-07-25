Jameis Winston will take some time before picking an agent

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston has met with five potential agents. But a decision on his next representative isn’t expected immediately.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Winston met with CAA (Tom Condon and Todd France), Athletes First (David Mulugheta and Andrew Kessler), Lagardére Sports (Joel Segal), Roc Nation (Ari Nissim), and MS World (Kennard McGuire). The final decision may come at some point after the preseason.

For the Buccaneers, time may be of the essence, since the team may be interested in negotiating a contract that gives them some/any protection against Winston’s $20.9 salary for 2019, which currently is guaranteed for injury only. With the organization apparently undecided about Winston and with the looming possibility of a housecleaning in Tampa (which surely would result in a new quarterback for next year), G.M. Jason Licht could potentially secure a victory in the eyes of ownership by squeezing Winston to agree to a contract that protects the team against owing Winston nearly $21 million if he suffers a fluke injury that keeps him from passing a physical before the 2019 salary becomes fully guaranteed in March.

With Winston’s suspension wiping out his guarantees for 2018 and with a large roster bonus due early in camp, the clock is ticking on the team’s best leverage: The possibility of cutting him and owing him nothing more if he declines to do a deal that wipes out the injury guarantee for 2019.